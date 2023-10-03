icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Oct, 2023 03:44
Taiwan probes claims of submarine program data leak

The prosecutors launched an inquiry into the allegations that information about its newest vessel was leaked to Beijing
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (center) unveils the ‘Narwhal’ submarine in Kaohsiung, on September 28, 2023. ©  AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying

Taiwanese prosecutors are investigating the allegations that information about its first domestically produced submarine had been leaked to Beijing. The vessel in question, named ‘Hai Kun’ in Chinese and ‘Narwhal’ in English, was unveiled on Thursday.

The inquiry was opened after Indigenous Defense Submarine program chief Huang Shu-kuang told the media that a contractor that had failed to secure the bid had leaked the information about the project to Beijing. Huang also alleged that unnamed Taiwanese legislators had made it “difficult” to procure critical equipment. 

Huang’s comments caused outrage in Taipei, with the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office announcing a probe into the matter. It said on Monday that the allegations had attracted “great attention” and that prosecutors were instructed to “investigate the case as soon as possible to safeguard national security.”

The submarine, which is set to join Taiwan’s fleet in 2025, is an attempt to bolster the island’s navy during Taipei’s rising tensions with mainland China, which continues to view Taiwan as its territory. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry recently reported “abnormal” activity of Beijing’s military aircraft and warships around the island. 

Beijing, meanwhile, accuses “separatists” in Taipei of escalation. “If a conflict breaks out, the island’s submarines will be easily detected and dealt with by the PLA,” Beijing’s state-run newspaper Global Times reported last month, referring to the People’s Liberation Army. 

Beijing has also condemned the sale of US weapons to Taiwan, arguing that such deals violate the ‘one-China’ policy. Washington insists that military aid ensures Taipei’s ability to defend itself from a potential invasion. 

