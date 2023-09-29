icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2023 17:48
HomeWorld News

Elon Musk decries ‘witch-burning’ of Russell Brand

The X owner has argued that the outspoken actor was only accused of rape after “gaining traction” against establishment narratives
Elon Musk decries ‘witch-burning’ of Russell Brand
Elon Musk arrives for a meeting earlier this month in New York City with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. ©  Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Efforts to condemn actor Russell Brand and silence him based on unproven rape allegations – made at a time when he’s challenging establishment orthodoxies on such issues as the Ukraine conflict and Covid-19 vaccines – mark a “witch-burning phase” in Western cancel culture, US tech billionaire Elon Musk has warned.

“It can’t be guilty until proven innocent because obviously, we’re just sort of in the witch-burning phase here, where just being declared a witch is enough to make you a witch and be burnt,” Musk said on Thursday in an X Spaces interview. “I think this witch-burning instinct might be deep-seated, frankly.”

Brand has been at the center of a media firestorm since the UK’s Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV reported earlier this month that four women had accused him of sexual misconduct, including rape, between 2006 and 2013. He claimed last week that UK government officials had pressured social media companies to censor his commentaries.

Russell Brand attacks ‘government censorship’ in video statement
Read more
Russell Brand attacks ‘government censorship’ in video statement

YouTube demonetized Brand’s videos in response to the allegations, cutting off a source of income that generated an estimated £1 million ($1.2 million) for the actor and comedian. Rumble and X (formerly known as Twitter) are among the platforms that haven’t taken action against Brand. 

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski issued an open letter criticizing a “deeply inappropriate” push by UK MP Caroline Dinenage to demonetize Brand’s videos.

Musk, who bought X last October for $44 billion, called it an “odd coincidence” that the campaign to silence Brand was happening “when Russell is really gaining traction, questioning a lot of the conventional wisdom.” Brand also has been pilloried for spreading “conspiracy theories,” he said, adding, “I think we’re running out of conspiracy theories that didn’t turn out to be true.”

Brand has denied having nonconsensual sexual relations with anyone. Musk cautioned against a rush to judgment, saying, “We can’t have that, you know, because obviously, anyone could be accused at any time of false charges, and we can’t be destroying their lives on the basis of potentially false accusations.”

READ MORE: Tara Reade: Russell Brand rape allegations are the return of the MeToo political zombie

Musk made his comments on the same day that he traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas, for a firsthand look at the US border crisis. “Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border?” asked Musk, who posted a livestream video from the scene.

 

Top stories

RT Features

The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital?
The Indian art market is booming: Will New Delhi become a global auction capital? FEATURE
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia, then China
0:00
26:33
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies