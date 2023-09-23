icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian missile stocks and depleted-uranium shells destroyed – Moscow
23 Sep, 2023 11:44
HomeGames & Culture

Russell Brand attacks ‘government censorship’ in video statement

The comedian thanked fans for their support in his first comments since sexual assault allegations were made public last week
Russell Brand attacks ‘government censorship’ in video statement
Russell Brand attends the Pride of Britain awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 6, 2014 in London, England © Getty Images / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Top stories

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has said the British government is attempting to silence him, in his first statement since a string of sexual assault allegations were published by UK media last Saturday.

“By now you’re probably aware that the British government have asked Big Tech platforms to censor our online content and that some online platforms have complied with that request,” Brand said in a video statement released late on Friday on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Rumble.

The performer was demonetized by YouTube earlier this week following the publication of a years-long investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and broadcaster Channel 4 into claims of sexual misconduct and rape. Brand denies all allegations.

“It’s clear that these [mainstream media organizations] collaborate in constructing narratives,” Brand further alleged in the more than three-minute video. “Whether it’s about the war or the pandemic, and of course there are other examples. It’s very clear to me that we have to be very, very cautious indeed.”

UK MP's call to demonetize Russell Brand rejected
Read more
UK MP's call to demonetize Russell Brand rejected

His blacklisting from YouTube occurred in the “context of the online safety bill,” legislation, Brand said, which “grants sweeping surveillance and censorship powers.” The bill has passed through parliament but has not received royal assent, in which the British monarch formally approves legislation, so it is not yet enshrined in UK law.

Brand’s allegations of a government-backed campaign of censorship against him comes days after Chris Pavlovski, CEO of video streaming platform Rumble, issued an open letter in response to what he referred to as a “deeply inappropriate” enquiry from UK lawmaker Caroline Dinenage. The Conservative MP had asked if Rumble intended to follow YouTube in removing Brand’s ability to generate income from content published on the website.

“Although it may be politically and socially easier for Rumble to join a cancel culture mob, doing so would be a violation of our company’s values and mission,” Pavlovski wrote. It has been estimated that Brand earned about £1 million ($1.2 million) per year from YouTube prior to his suspension.

Brand added in the video that Rumble had demonstrated a “clear commitment to free speech” and that he intends to continue to discuss “deep state and corporate collusion” on the platform.

He made no direct mention of the allegations against him, other than to thank supporters for “questioning the information you are being presented with” during what he called an “extraordinary and distressing week.”

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on Apple
0:00
29:5
Cluster bombs
0:00
29:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies