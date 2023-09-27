Trudeau apologizes for honoring Ukrainian Waffen SS Nazi

Although he offered “unreserved apologies” for applauding the man, the Canadian PM blamed the incident on the former speaker of parliament

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for applauding a Ukrainian Nazi veteran at a ceremony in parliament last week, calling the scene “deeply embarrassing for parliament and Canada.”

Speaking to reporters before addressing the Canadian House of Commons on Wednesday, Trudeau offered “parliament’s unreserved apologies for what happened on Friday,” referring to the standing ovation given by Canadian lawmakers – Trudeau included – to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka.