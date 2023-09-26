Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani for ‘hacking’ his laptop

The former Trump lawyer and his attorney are being accused of the “total annihilation” of Biden’s digital privacy

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has filed lawsuits against former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his companies, and attorney Robert Costello, for allegedly “hacking” and “obsessing” over his private digital data.

As stated in the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday with the US District Court of California, the defendants are accused of being “primarily responsible” for the “total annihilation” of Hunter Biden’s digital privacy and his personal data.

“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms,” Biden’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit, noting that the supposedly stolen data did not even originate from a “laptop” but from an “external drive.”

In his lawsuit, Hunter Biden stressed that Giuliani and Costello have refused to cease their “unlawful activities” and return Biden’s data, which includes pictures, videos, emails and other data. It’s further suggested that the two lawyers’ “unlawful hacking activities” are still going on today and will persist “unless stopped,” hence why Biden chose to file the complaint.

Previously, both Giuliani and Costello have openly stated that they had obtained copies of files from a hard drive that Hunter Biden had allegedly left at a computer repair shop in 2019. These files were then provided to the New York Post in 2020, which published a bombshell report on the alleged influence-peddling by the Biden family in countries such as Ukraine.

Other details about Hunter Biden’s private life were also made public, such as his crack cocaine addiction, infatuation with firearms, and a propensity to engage in graphic sexual acts with prostitutes.

The revelations of that report led a federal grand jury in Delaware earlier this week to officially indict Hunter Biden on several charges, including unlawful possession of a gun and lying about his drug addiction in order to obtain a firearm.

Since the Post story broke, Biden has publicly admitted to having an addiction to crack cocaine and has claimed that he has little to no recollection of 2018 and 2019.