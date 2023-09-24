icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2023 19:12
HomeWorld News

NASA recovers deep-space asteroid samples

The US is just the second country to safely return asteroid samples to Earth
NASA recovers deep-space asteroid samples
(OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft lifts off on from Space Launch Complex 41 on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida © Getty Images / Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

The US space agency NASA successfully recovered a capsule on Saturday containing the largest asteroid samples ever retrieved following a seven-year voyage through deep space.

The capsule, which was carrying a payload of rubble and dust from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, will help scientists better understand how our solar system was formed and how Earth came to be habitable.

NASA’s webcast of the landing told viewers that the capsule, which had been speeding to Earth at over 27,650mph (44,500kph) before it safely parachuted to the US military’s Utah Test and Training Range, had traveled about a billion miles to make it to this point.

Speaking after the landing of the capsule, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said the project demonstrates that the “impossible became possible.”

“It brought something extraordinary,” he said. “The largest asteroid sample ever retrieved on Earth. It’s going to help scientists investigate planet formation. It’s going to improve our understanding of the asteroids that could possibly impact the Earth.”

No evidence of ‘extraterrestrial’ visitors – NASA
Read more
No evidence of ‘extraterrestrial’ visitors – NASA

Nelson added that the mission “proves that NASA does big things, things that have inspired us, things that unite us.”

The initial results of the analysis of the space rocks and debris will be announced at a news conference on October 11. The majority of the sample will be preserved for study by future generations of scientists. The US is the second country to safely return asteroid samples to Earth, after Japan. 

It has been predicted that Bennu, which is 499 meters in diameter, is rich in carbon and that it likely contains water molecules locked into mineral deposits – potential building blocks of life. The asteroid is likely to be studied throughout the next century, given the current estimate that it has a one-in-2,700 chance of catastrophically impacting Earth in the year 2182.

Meanwhile, the transit Osiris-Rex spacecraft that had been transporting the capsule through space almost immediately began a new mission to study another asteroid, Apophis. It is expected to take six years to reach its new destination.

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
﻿﻿Flexible vs fixed? Binod Singh Ajatshatru, director of the BRICS institute
0:00
28:26
Blowing the whistle on Apple
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies