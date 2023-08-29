Wagner boss buried in St. Petersburg – media team

The late head of the private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, has been buried in St. Petersburg after a closed-door funeral ceremony

The late leader of the Wagner Private Military Company, Evgeny Prigozhin, has been laid to rest at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, the deceased businessman’s media team announced on Tuesday.

The funeral ceremony was held behind closed doors, with only close relatives and friends of Prigozhin in attendance. The exact location of the Wagner chief’s tomb has yet to be confirmed, but his media team said everyone was welcome to visit it at the graveyard.

Images circulating online suggest that the late Wagner boss has been buried alongside his father, with a wooden cross erected on the grave. Russian flags and those of the private military company were flown at Prigozhin’s tomb, the photographs show.

Prigozhin was killed alongside some of his closest associates, including leaders of the Wagner Group, as well as the crew of his private jet, which crashed in Russia last Wednesday. The cause of the incident is currently being probed by the Russian Investigative Committee, which confirmed the identities of all the victims on Sunday following DNA tests.