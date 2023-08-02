Trump warns of 561-year prison term

The 45th US president has said the “tyrannical” Democrats want him behind bars for “six lifetimes”

Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the “corrupt” government is trying to lock him up for over 500 years through politically motivated trials, asking for campaign donations to prove that Americans will “never surrender” to tyranny.

“With Crooked Joe’s corrupt DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left’s witch hunts,” said Trump’s fundraising email, made public by several US outlets. ‘Crooked Joe’ is Trump’s nickname for the current president, Joe Biden.

“There’s only ONE MESSAGE someone can send by trying to throw you in jail for 6 lifetimes, and that’s FEAR. The fear that if you vote for the ONLY candidate who puts you FIRST, you too could be harassed, indicted, and even ARRESTED by the current Marxist regime in Washington,” the email added.

Trump argued that the “endless witch hunts” are not about him but taking freedom away from Americans, and urged supporters to “peacefully stand with me during these dark times.”

On Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith released a 45-page indictment by a grand jury in Washington, DC on six charges related to the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. Smith claimed that Trump knew his claims about irregularities in the 2020 election were false but kept making them, thus creating “an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erod[ing] public faith in the administration of the election.”

Smith claimed that Trump’s “conspiracies” targeted “a bedrock function of the United States federal government.”

Last week, Smith also charged the 45th president with obstruction of justice, for allegedly destroying evidence about having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. A New York court has also gone after Trump for “falsifying business records” over alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump is currently the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, far ahead of all other contenders. The Democrats have decided not to hold any debates between Biden and his two current challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

Democrats insist that Joe Biden legitimately won 81 million votes – the most ever in US history – in the 2020 election and that all of Trump’s claims about irregularities are completely false. In February 2021, Time magazine published a feature about an “extraordinary shadow effort” to “fortify” the election, uniting Democrat operatives and anti-Trump Republicans.