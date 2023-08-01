icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2023 21:47
Trump indicted over Capitol riot

The former US president has been charged on four counts relating to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election
FILE PHOTO: Protesters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021 ©  AP / Jose Luis Magana

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury regarding his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

The Republican 2024 frontrunner faces four charges: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The indictment also lists six unnamed co-conspirators, including four lawyers, a justice department official, and a political consultant.

The charging document alleges that by disseminating false claims about his victory, “creat[ing] an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erod[ing] public faith in the administration of the election,” Trump laid the groundwork for his “conspiracies” – all of which, it claims, “targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government.”

Special counsel announces new charges against Trump

On Friday, Trump was indicted on charges of trying to “alter, destroy, mutilate or conceal evidence,” inducing someone else to do so, and willfully retaining national defense information related to a presentation about military activity in another country – adding to the existing 37 federal counts against him that stemmed from his allegedly illegal possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

He was also indicted in Manhattan district court in April on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the alleged payment of hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges thus far and continues to enjoy a significant lead over his Republican primary challengers. Federal indictments do not prevent a candidate from campaigning for the presidency.

