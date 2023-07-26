icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jul, 2023 23:57
HomeGames & Culture

Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual assault charges

A London jury has found the actor not guilty in a case stemming from allegations by four men
Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual assault charges
Kevin Spacey speaks to reporters on Wednesday after a London jury acquitted him on sexual assault charges. © Getty Images / Chris J Ratcliffe

Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of sexual assault charges by a London jury , perhaps opening the door for him to resume his acting career after being cleared of allegations made by four men.

The Southwark Crown Court jury returned its verdict on Wednesday, finding Spacey not guilty on all nine charges stemming from alleged assaults between 2001 and 2013.

“I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision,” the actor told reporters on the courthouse steps.

Prosecutors had accused Spacey of being a “sexual bully” who targeted younger men and figured that his victims either would not report his assaults or would not be believed. He was accused of “aggressively” grabbing the crotches of three men and of performing a sexual act on an aspiring actor who had fallen asleep in his London apartment.

Jury concludes that Kevin Spacey is innocent
Read more
Jury concludes that Kevin Spacey is innocent

Spacey testified on his own behalf for two days, saying that he had merely been promiscuous, seeking sexual relations with men during periods when he was lonely. He claimed that those flings were consensual.

The UK accusers came forward in 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, after allegations against Spacey by Broadway actor Anthony Rapp were made public. Last October, a New York City jury cleared Spacey of Rapp’s accusations in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claimed that he was molested by Spacey in 1986, when he was only 14 years old.

Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, testified that he was devastated by going six years without getting an acting job because of the assault allegations.

“My world exploded,” he said. “There was a rush to judgment before the first question was asked or answered. I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days.”

After winning the Rapp case, the Hollywood star landed a voice part in an independent film called ‘Control.’ He told a German magazine last month that he had other prospective gigs pending with people who were “ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London.”

READ MORE: Kevin Spacey calls sexual assault accusations ‘absolute b******s’

After the allegations against Spacey were first made public, the actor quickly lost the lead role in the hit political TV series ‘House of Cards’, having his character promptly killed off. He was also erased from Ridley Scott’s 2017 drama ‘All the Money in the World’ during post-production, where his role was recast with a different actor. 

Spacey won the 2000 Oscar for Best Actor for his role in ‘American Beauty,’ and he was named the Best Supporting Actor for his part in ‘The Usual Suspects’ in 1996.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
Wildfires & controlled burns
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies