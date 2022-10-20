Jury finds that actor didn’t molest teen boy

Broadway star Anthony Rapp has lost his lawsuit claiming that Oscar winner Kevin Spacey assaulted him when he was 14

A New York City jury has cleared Oscar winner Kevin Spacey of allegations that he molested fellow actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, when the future Broadway and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star was only 14 years old.

The jury deliberated for just 90 minutes on Thursday before finding in favor of Spacey, star of such films as ‘American Beauty’ and ‘LA Confidential.’ Rapp, who was a child actor on Broadway before starring in the musical ‘Rent,’ filed the civil lawsuit against Spacey in 2020, seeking $40 million in damages.

The case stemmed from a 1986 party at Spacey’s New York City apartment. Rapp claimed that Spacey lifted him up, placed him on a bed and pinned him down. The two had met while working in Broadway productions. Rapp was 14 at the time of the alleged assault, while Spacey was 26.

Rapp tearfully testified last week that the incident, which he called a sexual advance, was the “most traumatic event” of his life and resulted in “lingering impacts.” Spacey repeatedly denied the allegations, saying, “they are not true.” His lawyers suggested that Rapp “created a story,” at least partly because he was jealous of Spacey’s success.

Spacey called his 2017 apology to Rapp a mistake, claiming that a publicist advised him to issue the statement after the accusations surfaced. “I’ve learned a lesson, which is never to apologize for something that you didn’t do,” he said.

Rapp’s allegations first became public in 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, and other accusers then came forward with claims against Spacey. Hollywood responded by turning against Spacey. Netflix removed him from its ‘House of Cards’ series and canceled release of a movie in which he starred. Spacey’s role in another movie was reshot with a different actor. His publicist and talent agency severed ties with him.

Spacey still faces criminal charges in the UK for alleged sexual assaults against three men between 2005 and 2008.