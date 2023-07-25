icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jul, 2023 22:55
HomeWorld News

Hunter Biden art patron is White House insider – media

A political appointee who donated to President Biden’s campaign reportedly bought his son’s artwork
Hunter Biden art patron is White House insider – media
Hunter Biden attends his October 2021 art show in Los Angeles. © Facebook / Michael Tubbs

US media reports have revealed that one of the patrons who helped Joe Biden’s son rake in $1.3 million for his novice paintings was a major Democratic Party donor who visited the White House more than a dozen times and was appointed by the president to a prestigious art commission.

Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a Los Angeles real estate investor who contributed more than $200,000 to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, was among the buyers of Hunter Biden’s artwork, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. The outlet said it was not clear whether her purchase was made before or after President Biden appointed her to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022.

Hunter Biden’s art sales have generated at least $1.3 million in proceeds since his debut in 2021, a remarkable haul for a fledgling artist with no formal training. He learned the identities of at least two of the buyers, including Hirsh Naftali and Los Angeles lawyer Kevin Morris, Business Insider said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

‘F**k ’em’: Hunter Biden takes on critics who call his artwork overpriced & claims he’s ‘courageous’ for putting himself out there
Read more
‘F**k ’em’: Hunter Biden takes on critics who call his artwork overpriced & claims he’s ‘courageous’ for putting himself out there

The report contradicts previous White House claims that art buyers would not be able to gain political influence by paying exorbitant prices for Hunter Biden’s paintings because neither the artist nor his father’s administration would ever learn of their identities. “We believe this is a reasonable system that has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within appropriate safeguards,” then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in July 2021.

Around that same time, Walter Shaub, who served as ethics chief in the Obama-Biden administration, claimed that it was “absolutely appalling” for Hunter Biden to suddenly market his paintings after his father became president. “This is a guy who has clearly endeavored to make money off his dad being a politician rather than carving out his own path,” Shaub said.

The Biden family has been caught up in influence-peddling allegations, which came to light in October 2021, when the New York Post obtained a copy of the hard drive from a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, told Fox News on Monday that emerging evidence on the business dealings of Biden family members were “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.” Devon Archer, a former Biden family business partner, will reportedly testify that then-Vice President Biden joined in Hunter Biden’s calls with overseas associates dozens of times.

White House praises cocaine probe after case goes unsolved READ MORE: White House praises cocaine probe after case goes unsolved

Hirsh Naftali has donated more than $13,000 to Joe Biden’s re-election campaign and gave $29,700 to Democrat congressional candidates in 2022, Business Insider said. She hosted a fundraiser last year featuring Vice President Kamala Harris. Fox said she has visited the White House at least 13 times since Biden became president, including several one-on-one meetings with high-level aides.

The largest single buyer of Hunter Biden’s artwork, who has not been publicly identified, purchased 11 paintings for a combined $875,000. Media outlets have referred to Morris as Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother” lawyer. He reportedly loaned Hunter Biden upward of $2 million to pay off back taxes and avoid felony penalties under a settlement with federal prosecutors.

READ MORE: Nude Hunter Biden photos shown in US Congress

Morris also let the president’s son use his private jet to fly to and from an Arkansas courthouse for hearings in a child support case concerning the daughter he fathered with a former stripper. Fox reported that Morris was spotted smoking from a bong on the balcony of his Malibu home during Hunter Biden’s visit to the mansion last week.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wildfires & controlled burns
0:00
29:24
The New Middle East
0:00
27:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies