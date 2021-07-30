‘F**k ’em’: Hunter Biden takes on critics who call his artwork overpriced & claims he’s ‘courageous’ for putting himself out there

Describing himself as the “most famous artist in the MAGA world,” Biden Jnr. has shrugged off the “haters” who think his art is overpriced and accuse him of profiting from his father’s presidency using the choice words “F**k ’em.”

Earlier this month, news emerged that the troubled younger son of President Joe Biden would be exhibiting his works at the Georges Bergès Gallery in New York and reportedly selling them for between $75,000 and $500,000 at an auction.

The reports prompted charges of nepotism and raised major ethics concerns considering art collectors’ motives and the interest in Hunter’s connections, as well as criticism about his lack of arts credentials – he has no formal fine art training.

To counter such accusations, White House officials reportedly drafted a document to keep purchasers confidential and reject bids above the stated price. But this has been ridiculed, as Hunter is expected to woo prospective buyers at some of his shows.

When asked for a response on the art-world podcast ‘Nota Bene’, Biden quipped, “Other than ‘f**k ’em’?” Claiming art had “saved my soul,” he added that the value of an artist was not “necessarily determined” by the price tag on their works.

“If I was going to hatch a plan [to make money], it certainly wouldn’t be to make paintings,” he said, adding that subjecting himself up to the “slings and arrows” from conservative news media was a “pretty courageous thing to do, at least in my book”.

Look, man, I never said what my art was going to cost or how much it would be priced at. I’d be amazed if my art sold for $10, just because the first time you ever go about it, it’s the idea that someone is attracted to your art, let alone that they would pay something for it.

Claiming that the price of artworks was “completely subjective and sometimes has nothing to do with anything other than the moment,” Biden referenced Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s $120,000 work, ‘Comedian’, which famously featured a banana taped to a wall with duct tape.

However, he admitted that his father’s status gives him an advantage over struggling artists and a platform to promote his works.

Art critics who viewed Biden’s works have described them as “better” than expected, but said they didn’t deserve the six-figure prices being touted. Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Sebastian Smee told CNN earlier this month the paintings were not worth “more than $1,000.”

“For an emerging artist doing his first show, this would put Hunter Biden in the top, top tier of what was thinkable,” critic Ben Davis told Politico, adding that the price tags were more appropriate “for an already successful artist.”

Another critic, Geoffrey Young, told the outlet that “people will pay for a known last name.”

During his father’s tenure as vice-president, Biden Jnr. raked in $50,000 a month and sat on the board of directors of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm, despite having had no prior experience in the energy sector.

While on the board, he reportedly introduced his father to a company executive who had asked Biden Jnr. to wield his “influence” on its behalf.

Hunter Biden was also involved with business ventures in China, according to leaked emails, seeking tens of millions of dollars for “introductions alone,” with 10% of one proposed venture supposedly meant for “the big guy” – an apparent reference to Joe Biden.

However, the president has rejected these allegations, maintaining he had never talked to his son about his “overseas business dealings.”

