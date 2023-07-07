US congresswoman wants Hunter Biden drug-tested

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s questions about alleged drug use at the White House followed the discovery of a bag of cocaine near the West Wing

US Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene questioned whether President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the rest of the White House occupants could pass a drug test in a tweet on Wednesday, several days after a small amount of cocaine triggered an evacuation of the grounds.

“I’d also like to know if [White House] staff and admin, as well as Hunter Biden, can all pass a drug test,” Greene tweeted.

The conservative firebrand also questioned the president’s sobriety, demanding to know “what list of meds or drugs is Joe taking?”

Both comments were posted in response to a video from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in which she referred all inquiries to the Secret Service and emphasized that the Bidens were not present in Washington, DC when the discovery was made, having left on Friday and returned on Tuesday for the Independence Day celebration.

The White House was briefly evacuated and the grounds cleared “as a precaution” on Sunday after a uniformed Secret Service division officer discovered the baggie in a storage cubby used by visitors to stash electronics at an entryway into the complex’s West Wing. The substance was tested by the DC Fire Department and found to be nonhazardous, then confirmed as cocaine with a second test.

The Secret Service is working with the FBI to investigate how the cocaine ended up at the West Wing, an official involved in the probe told NBC. The baggie will be tested for DNA and fingerprints as well as a full chemical analysis, and agents will consult security cameras and entrance logs to try to pin down the culprit.

However, there is little hope of finding the owner due to the heavy foot traffic in the area, another government official involved in the probe told Politico on Wednesday. “Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught,” the person said, explaining that the location is “a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

Hunter Biden’s addiction to crack — a smokable form of cocaine — is a matter of public record, and Rep. Greene was not the only one of the president's critics who couldn't resist connecting the discovery to him even in the absence of any concrete evidence.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?” former president Donald Trump asked on his Truth Social platform.

Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dismissed the possibility that the drugs were Hunter’s, given that he left on Friday with the rest of the family and it was “inconceivable” that cocaine could sit undiscovered in a White House cubby for three days. Secret Service agents sweep the compound daily.