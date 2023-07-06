icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2023 18:01
HomeWorld News

NBC ‘spreading disinfo’ on Ukraine talks – Moscow

The report of “secret” peace talks is fake news, the Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed
NBC ‘spreading disinfo’ on Ukraine talks – Moscow
File photo: The NBC News logo at the corner of 10 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, December 1, 2009. ©  Michael Nagle/Getty Images

An NBC News report claiming that a group of former US officials have been in “secret talks” with Moscow is not accurate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday.

“Fake [news]” and “disinformation spread by Western media,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram, next to a crossed-out bulletin summarizing the NBC story.

According to the US outlet, a group of former American national security officials have been conducting “track two” negotiations – with the White House’s knowledge but not on its instructions – with “prominent Russians believed to be close to the Kremlin” for the past several months. 

Moreover, at least one former US official has traveled to Russia “for discussions involving the Ukraine war,” according to two of NBC’s sources. The network cited two current and four former US officials, all anonymously. 

NBC named four of the Americans engaging in so-called 'secret diplomacy' as former Pentagon official Mary Beth Long and three Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) officials: Richard Haass, Charles Kupchan and Thomas Graham. The latter were said to have met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York “for several hours” back in April. 

Medvedev proposes how Ukraine conflict could ‘end in days’
Read more
Medvedev proposes how Ukraine conflict could ‘end in days’

In addition to the alleged meeting with Lavrov, the Americans supposedly had talks with “academics, leaders from major think tanks or research institutes and others in the Russian foreign policy sphere perceived as having President Vladimir Putin’s ear or being in regular touch with Kremlin decision-makers.”

Lavrov was in New York on April 24-25, to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council. His published schedule does not mention an encounter with Graham, Haas and Kupchan.

The latter two authored an essay titled ‘The West Needs a New Strategy in Ukraine’, which NBC described as having been published in Foreign Affairs “around the same time” as their supposed meeting with Lavrov. However, its actual publication date was April 13, almost two weeks before the Russian foreign minister traveled to New York.

Washington has officially said it would not discuss Ukraine without the direct involvement of Ukrainians. Kiev insists the only “peace proposal” it is willing to discuss is a list of demands by President Vladimir Zelensky amounting to Russian capitulation. Moscow has rejected Zelensky’s demands as delusional and said it had no intention of talking with him, only with those in the West who are pulling his strings.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of going woke
0:00
28:52
CrossTalk: NATO’s Armageddon
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies