icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2023 18:57
HomeWorld News

Starbucks workers to strike over ‘Pride Month’ policy

Thousands of employees have vowed to walk out in protest of alleged bans on LGBTQ-themed decorations
Starbucks workers to strike over ‘Pride Month’ policy
Starbucks workers in San Francisco participate in a one-day strike last November to demand a new labor contract. © Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Around 3,500 Starbucks employees plan to go on strike in the next week after the company allegedly banned them from displaying ‘Pride Month’ decorations at some of its US stores.

The Starbucks Workers United union announced the move on Friday, saying it would involve walkouts at more than 150 outlets across the US. The group claimed that the coffee retailer took down displays supporting LGBTQ causes in dozens of Starbucks stores.

“Starbucks is scared of the power that their queer partners hold, and they should be,” the union said in a statement. “Their choice to align themselves with other corporations that have withdrawn their support of the queer community in the time we need it most shows that they are not the inclusive company that they promote themselves to be.”

We’re striking with pride to show the public who Starbucks really is and to let them know we’re not going anywhere.”

Seattle-based Starbucks denied that it had banned Pride Month displays, saying there had been no change in its policy on the matter and that its support for LGBTQ causes was “unwavering.” The company has long touted its progressive corporate culture, pointing to such policies as extending health insurance benefits to the same-sex partners of its employees in 1988 and expanding coverage to include sex-change surgeries in 2013.

US senator condemns Target over partnership with ‘satanist’ READ MORE: US senator condemns Target over partnership with ‘satanist’

However, the union said Starbucks managers told workers at many US locations that Pride Month decorations were a safety concern. The retailer said it was still encouraging store managers to celebrate the LGBTQ event as long as safety guidelines were followed.

Major US brands, including Bud Light beer and Target, have faced public backlash in recent weeks over their LGBTQ-themed promotions, wiping out billions of dollars in market value. Target removed some of its Pride Month merchandise and moved decorations from the front of some stores after customers reportedly knocked down some displays and posted threatening videos on social media.

Starbucks employees have voted to unionize at 330 stores nationwide since December 2021. The chain has nearly 17,500 shops in North America and aims to have 45,000 outlets worldwide by the end of next year.

READ MORE: Most US voters believe there are only two genders – poll

The union’s Twitter profile features a rainbow-themed version of its logo, captioned with the words “Be gay and organize.”

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO or bust!
0:00
24:18
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies