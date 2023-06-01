icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2023 22:04
Most US voters believe there are only two genders – poll

A new survey has shown that most Americans, including Democrats, think sex-change treatments for minors should be banned
A young girl walks past a Pride Month display on Wednesday at a Target store in San Francisco. © Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

A new poll has shown that the vast majority of US voters, including Democrats, hasn’t bought into the transgender ideology championed by corporate America and legacy media outlets.

More than seven in ten (71%) US adults agree with the statement that “there are two genders, male and female,” according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday. The survey suggested, too, that left-wing politicians are out of step with their voters, as 67% of Democrats concur that male and female are the only genders. In fact, only 14% of Democrats strongly disagree with the statement.

There’s also strong bipartisan support for laws prohibiting transgender treatment for minors, including hormone therapy and sex-change surgeries. The poll showed that 59% of Americans favor bans on hormone therapy for children, up from 52% in February, and 62% believe surgical interventions should be outlawed.

A majority of Democrats agrees that minors shouldn’t have access to sex-change treatments, Rasmussen said. Nearly three in four US voters (74%) oppose allowing schools or teachers to counsel children on sexual identity without parental consent.

At least 18 US states have passed laws or enacted policies restricting transgender treatments for minors, a trend decried by Democrat politicians as bigoted and harmful to children.

“I’ve met a lot of parents of trans kids in the past couple of months who have told me these devastating stories, whether they’re in Texas or Oklahoma or wherever they are, saying how they now have to seriously consider leaving their state to protect their child,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in May. “That’s something that we have to call out and continue to be very clear about. These are kids. These are our kids. They belong to all of us.”

Biden weighs in on gender surgeries for kids READ MORE: Biden weighs in on gender surgeries for kids

The release of Rasmussen’s poll coincided with the beginning of Pride Month, a celebration of LGBTQ culture and activism promoted by major corporations. Conservatives have pushed back against Pride-themed messaging this year, launching financially devastating boycotts.

For instance, US retailer Target has lost about $13 billion in market value over the past two weeks amid public outcry over its marketing of Pride merchandise for children. Sales of Bud Light beer have tumbled nearly 30% on consumer revolt over the brand’s marketing promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Mark Mitchell, head pollster at Rasmussen, said backlash to corporate messaging on the issue could be the driving force behind rising support for restrictions on transgender treatments for children. “That would be pretty ironic if their little publicity stunt is what essentially caused a massive 13-point swing in support in favor of laws banning transgender treatment.”

READ MORE: US senator condemns Target over partnership with ‘satanist’

 

