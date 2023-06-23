icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2023 12:23
HomeWorld News

UEFA official expresses hope over Russian participation

Josef Klement has suggested that last year’s decision to bar Russian clubs from tournaments could soon be reversed
UEFA official expresses hope over Russian participation
Joseph Clement ©  Russian Football Union

Russia’s national team and clubs could soon begin playing in tournaments organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) again, a representative of the organization has said. Russian teams have been barred since February 2022.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Russian Football Union on Thursday, Josef Klement, an adviser for the National Associations of the UEFA Department of National Associations, said that football needs to set an example of how to deal with “challenges.”

Klement noted that the sport is currently facing one such challenge, an apparent reference to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. However, as was the case with the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, UEFA will manage to overcome these challenges in the end.

International Boxing Association expelled from Olympic Movement READ MORE: International Boxing Association expelled from Olympic Movement

We believe that very soon we’ll be able to meet not only at the level of football functionaries at conferences and seminars, but also at the level of players and teams in national and club matches,” the official added.

Klement expressed hope that “Russian clubs and teams will be allowed to fight it out against competitors from other European countries, but always on the football field only, in the spirit of fair play.

The UEFA official said the UEFA has been fulfilling all of its financial and organizational obligations to the Russian Football Union. He stressed that the organization hopes to continue cooperation.

Klement concluded by saying that the sporting body “wants to build bridges between countries, not destroy them” in order to “set an example of how to deal with challenges” for the rest of the world.

Last February, several days after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, both FIFA and UEFA banned Russian football clubs and national teams from participating in their tournaments.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO or bust!
0:00
24:18
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies