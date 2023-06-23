icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2023 09:46
HomeWorld News

International Boxing Association expelled from Olympic Movement

The IBA is among the few global sporting entities that allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags
International Boxing Association expelled from Olympic Movement
International Olympic Committee executive board members headed by IOC President Thomas Bach take part in an extraordinary IOC Session on June 22, 2023, Lausanne, Switzerland © AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of its Olympic recognition. The IOC cited governance issues and financial irregularities in its ruling on Thursday, although the IBA has strongly denied the claims.

Sixty-nine nations voted in favor of the expulsion during a virtual extraordinary session of the IOC, with one member voting against and ten abstaining.

In a statement, the committee said it had based its decision on an IOC report on the IBA released earlier this month. According to the document, the boxing association had failed to fulfill the IOC’s conditions for lifting a suspension which were communicated to it back in 2021. The suspension itself dates back to 2019 and was imposed due to governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues.

The IOC noted that boxing will remain part of the Paris 2024 Olympics, although committee representatives will oversee events instead of the IBA.

Venezuelan president receives boxing title READ MORE: Venezuelan president receives boxing title

The IBA, which is headed by Russian national Umar Kremlev and governs global amateur boxing, had filed an urgent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an effort to avoid expulsion, but saw its bid rejected.

In its press release, the IBA described the IOC’s decision as a “tremendous error” and alleged that the move had revealed the international sporting body’s “true politicized nature.

According to the IBA, the committee had “avoided direct communication with the IBA, disregarding the progress we have made.

It is evident to many that the IOC’s decision is not based on objective facts but on personal animosity and prejudice towards someone’s nationality,” the statement concluded.

In October of last year, the IBA overturned a ban on Russian and Belarusian boxers and became one of the few global sporting organizations to permit them to perform with their national flags and anthems.

At the time, the association cited its “obligation to ensure equal treatment towards the athletes and competition officials,” arguing that politics should not have any influence on sports.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO or bust!
0:00
24:18
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies