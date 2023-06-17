Venezuelan president receives boxing title

The head of the World Boxing Association (WBA) bestows an honorary award on Nicolas Maduro for promoting the sport

The head of the World Boxing Association (WBA) has awarded Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with an Honorary World Champion belt. The Panama-based organization lauded the official for promoting boxing.

According to a statement published on the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s website, the bestowal of the belt, which is “similar to that given to the boxing world champions,” took place on Friday.

Accompanying the belt was a message from WBA president Gilberto Mendoz, which read: “Having in you an ally in the purpose of promoting sport and its athletes, makes you deserving of all our respect and appreciation, which we testify with the distinction that we give you.”

Presenting the award to the Venezuelan head of state were Russian boxer Umar Kremlev, who serves as president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), as well as Ioannis Filippatos, the president of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC), along with Venezuelan professional boxer Albert Ramirez.

The ministry’s statement noted that Caracas would continue supporting the development of boxing.