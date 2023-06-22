icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2023 05:09
HomeWorld News

Republicans demand probe into Ukraine-related ‘bribery’ claim

An FBI document seen by some lawmakers contains corruption allegations against President Biden and his son
Republicans demand probe into Ukraine-related ‘bribery’ claim
FILE PHOTO: Republican Senators Chuck Grassley (L) and Lindsey Graham attend a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 8, 2021. ©  AP / Shawn Thew

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley have urged the FBI to investigate accusations that President Joe Biden and his son accepted bribes from a Ukrainian gas executive. They also called on the bureau to release an unredacted version of a government document outlining the claims.

In a letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday, the two senior lawmakers demanded action on the bribery allegations, which were first raised by a whistleblower in May, claiming federal officials have worked to keep information under wraps. 

“The FBI’s continued efforts to hide relevant facts from Congress and the American people, as well as its failure to describe any investigative steps taken, will not repair its tarnished reputation. It will do the exact opposite,” they wrote.

Ukrainian gas executive has Biden ‘bribe’ recordings – US senator READ MORE: Ukrainian gas executive has Biden ‘bribe’ recordings – US senator

The senators have repeatedly asked the FBI to release a complete, unredacted version of a document which alleges that Joe Biden was paid $5 million by a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, while serving as vice president. His son Hunter Biden, who was then a board member at Burisma, was said to have accepted a similar payment. 

Known as an FD-1023, the document is reportedly based on FBI interviews with a “highly credible” confidential source, who described several interactions with a top Burisma executive starting in 2015. The Ukrainian businessman allegedly discussed the bribes with the source, who then passed the information to the FBI. 

While the bureau shared the document with select lawmakers after Republicans threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress earlier this month, Grassley said key sections had been blacked out. The senator claims to have seen the full document, and says the bureau redacted “reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them.”

Insisting they have “an obligation to answer these questions,” Graham and Grassley went on to argue that the claims detailed in the FBI files “raise serious concerns.” They pressed the bureau to “describe, in detail, the steps it has taken to investigate all allegations in the document.”

READ MORE: Hunter Biden agrees guilty plea to federal charges

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
The end of Title 42 and migration across the globe
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies