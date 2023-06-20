icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jun, 2023 14:15
HomeWorld News

Hunter Biden agrees guilty plea to federal charges

The deal with prosecutors will see the US president’s son avoid prison time
Hunter Biden agrees guilty plea to federal charges
Hunter Biden. ©  AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors as well as one firearm-related charge, according to a Justice Department court filing in Delaware on Tuesday. He is expected to appear in person in court for an arraignment at a future date.

The deal, which follows months of discussions between federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden’s legal team, will see him agree to probation on misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time. The Justice Department will also charge Biden in connection with his purchase of a handgun at a time while he was using drugs, although it has agreed not to prosecute him on the matter.

The agreement, which is subject to approval from a federal judge, is likely to be a key topic during the 2024 US presidential election. The deal is likely to resolve an ongoing investigation into alleged wrongdoing by Hunter Biden without him facing the risk of a federal prison sentence.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The end of Title 42 and migration across the globe
0:00
27:26
Morality in neutrality? John Gong, Vice President for Research and Strategy, University of International Business and Economics
0:00
29:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies