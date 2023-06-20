Hunter Biden agrees guilty plea to federal charges

The deal with prosecutors will see the US president’s son avoid prison time

US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors as well as one firearm-related charge, according to a Justice Department court filing in Delaware on Tuesday. He is expected to appear in person in court for an arraignment at a future date.

The deal, which follows months of discussions between federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden’s legal team, will see him agree to probation on misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time. The Justice Department will also charge Biden in connection with his purchase of a handgun at a time while he was using drugs, although it has agreed not to prosecute him on the matter.

The agreement, which is subject to approval from a federal judge, is likely to be a key topic during the 2024 US presidential election. The deal is likely to resolve an ongoing investigation into alleged wrongdoing by Hunter Biden without him facing the risk of a federal prison sentence.

