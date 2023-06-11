icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2023 14:51
HomeWorld News

More than ten NATO states don’t support Ukraine's bid – Kiev

The other 21 member states have already assured Ukraine of support, the deputy head of President Vladimir Zelensky’s office says
More than ten NATO states don’t support Ukraine's bid – Kiev
NATO head Jens Stoltenberg (L) and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky give a joint press conference in Kiev. ©  AFP / Dimitar Dilkoff

More than ten NATO member states out of 31 don’t want Ukraine to join the US-led military bloc, Igor Zhovkva, the deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, has said.

Kiev has already signed declarations of support for its membership in NATO, with 20 countries participating in the alliance, Zhovkva wrote on Facebook on Saturday. This means that 11 member states are so far refusing to back Kiev's application.

Zhovkva published his post hours after Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a document in Kiev that signaled Ottawa’s consent to Ukraine becoming a part of NATO. 

"The joint declaration clearly fixating backing from the Canadian side for Ukraine’s membership in NATO as soon as conditions permit this. This is the strongest wording among all G7 countries that are NATO members," he wrote.

A similar declaration has also recently been signed with the government of Romania, Zhovkva added.

NATO membership ‘unlikely’ for Ukraine now – US ambassador READ MORE: NATO membership ‘unlikely’ for Ukraine now – US ambassador

According to the deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, those developments were "another stage of preparation for the successful NATO Summit in Vilnius in July" for Ukraine.

Earlier this week, US envoy to NATO Julianne Smith told Politico that "a proper invitation" into NATO for Ukraine is "unlikely" as long as Kiev remains in conflict with Moscow.

However, Smith pointed out that during the upcoming gathering in the Lithuanian capital, the bloc still wanted to send a message to Kiev that it was determined to keep helping it in the long term. There’s an "array of options" for NATO to do so, she added.

Russia, which sees NATO’s eastward expansion as a major security threat, had singled out Kiev’s push to join the US-led military alliance among the main reasons for launching its military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago.

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Breaking the bank: The cost of bailouts
0:00
26:20
Peace for the elect? Lanxin Xiang, Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center
0:00
30:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies