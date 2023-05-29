icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 May, 2023 18:09
HomeWorld News

Biden planning new China crackdown – media

The US president intends to restrict investment in the Asian country’s defense industry, Axios has reported
Biden planning new China crackdown – media
FILE PHOTO: Joe Biden signs a stack of executive orders following his inauguration at the White House in Washington DC, January 20, 2021 ©  AP / Evan Vucci

US President Joe Biden is finalizing an executive order to restrict American investment in China’s defense industry, Axios reported on Friday. The move will further ratchet up a campaign that Beijing calls “economic coercion.”

The order will be released later this summer, Axios stated, citing anonymous sources. Rumors of an impending order have circulated in the US media since April, but Axios’ sources said that work on the decree was slowed by Washington’s efforts to convince its G7 allies to issue similar restrictions.

“Clear progress” on this issue was made at the G7 summit in Japan this month, one source said.

It is unclear how broadly the order will define China’s “defense industry.” China’s military-industrial complex is almost entirely state-owned, and has already been sanctioned by the Biden administration. Instead, the decree will cover “the fields of semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing,” Bloomberg reported last month, noting that these technologies all have military applications.

China questions ‘sincerity’ of Biden’s call for talks
Read more
China questions ‘sincerity’ of Biden’s call for talks

Biden has already attempted to throttle Beijing’s technological progress, imposing export controls last October to block the sale to China of the hardware and software used to produce semiconductors. Furthermore, the US is currently in talks with Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan to formalize the so-called ‘Chip 4 Alliance,’ which Beijing sees as an attempt to exclude China from semiconductor supply chains.

While Biden and his officials justify these measures on grounds of national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed last month that Washington’s “real goal is to deprive China of its development rights. It is pure economic coercion.”

Beijing responded to the semiconductor export controls in kind, barring chips made by US firm Micron from being used in its national infrastructure and investigating the company for potential “cyberspace security risks.”

“We’re not looking to decouple from China, we’re looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China,” Biden said at the conclusion of the G7 summit. However, a joint communique released by the group accused China of posing a military and economic threat to the US and its allies, to which Beijing responded by condemning the “anti-China” gathering and issuing a formal complaint to the Japanese government.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-Goldman Sachs boss Jim O’Neill on the rise of BRICS and the backlash against ‘Americanization’
0:00
27:4
Green energy coercion
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies