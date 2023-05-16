icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 May, 2023 17:37
HomeWorld News

China prepares to ‘smash’ Taiwanese independence

A defense official in Beijing has warned that expanding military ties between the US and Taipei are “very wrong and dangerous”
China prepares to ‘smash’ Taiwanese independence
© Getty Images / Annabelle Chih

China’s military has vowed to “resolutely smash” any separatist movement in Taiwan and warned that Washington’s increased meddling with the self-governing island has created a dangerous fracture in Sino-US relations.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “continues to strengthen military training and preparations and will resolutely smash any form of Taiwanese independence secession, along with attempts at outside interference, and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Tan Kefei told reporters on Tuesday in Beijing.

Tan made his comments in response to a US plan, revealed earlier this month, to provide $500 million in military aid to Taiwan. In addition, the Pentagon has reportedly dispatched as many as 200 troops to the island to provide military training.

US prepares express weapon delivery for Taiwan – Bloomberg
Read more
US prepares express weapon delivery for Taiwan – Bloomberg

Washington had already angered Beijing by selling weapons to Taiwan and sending political delegations to the breakaway Chinese province. China ramped up military drills in the Taiwan Strait and broke off defense and climate ties with the US last August, after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to the island. China considers Taiwan to be part of its sovereign territory, a claim that the US government has long acknowledged, without endorsing.

Increasing defense ties between Washington and Taipei have “shaken the foundation of Sino-US relations and undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Tan said. “This is a very wrong and dangerous move.”

Tan called the Taiwan issue “the first insurmountable red line” in China’s relations with the US. He called for Washington to abide by its longstanding One China policy, which recognizes the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal government of China, including Taiwan.

“History must not be reversed,” the defense spokesman said. He added that Chinese leaders have warned Taiwanese authorities that any attempts to seek independence by relying on the US are a “dead end.”

China rebukes US over Taiwan READ MORE: China rebukes US over Taiwan

Tan also responded to a statement earlier this month by the top-ranking US military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who vowed that Washington would do everything in its power to prevent China and Russia from forming a strategic military alliance. China and Russia are cooperating more deeply on the basis of “non-alignment” and “non-confrontation,” Tan said. Those efforts will help safeguard “international fairness and justice” while maintaining security and stability, he added.

“If someone judges others by himself, sticks to the narrow and outdated Cold War alliance thinking, looks at China and evaluates China-Russia relations with concern, the premise and argument are wrong,” Tan said. “Naturally, they cannot come to a correct judgment.”

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Jokes gone woke
0:00
28:0
One year, all change? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies