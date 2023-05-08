icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 May, 2023 22:51
Thousands march against gun violence in Serbia

Opposition parties called for government resignations after two mass shootings last week
Thousands march against gun violence in Serbia
People hold a banner with writing reading: "Serbia against violence" during a march in Belgrade, May 8, 2023 ©  AP / Darko Vojinovic

Mass rallies in Belgrade and Novi Sad on Monday demanded the government do something, after 17 people – including eight children – died in two mass shootings last week. Opposition activists used the protest to demand resignations of more government officials, after the education minister’s exit.

Demonstrators marched through the streets of the capital under the slogan “Serbia against violence.” Activists who claimed to speak on their behalf called for “ending the promotion of violence in the media and in public,” sacking the current media regulatory body, and censoring certain media outlets.

Last Wednesday a 13-year-old student at Belgrade’s Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School fatally shot eight of his classmates and a security guard, while wounding six more students and a teacher. On Thursday evening, eight more people were killed and 14 wounded in the nearby municipality of Mladenovac. The suspected shooter was arrested after an eight-hour manhunt.

Education minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday. The activists also demanded the resignations of police minister Bratislav Gasic and director of the BIA security service Aleksandar Vulin.

Serbia proposes strict gun and media controls after school shooting READ MORE: Serbia proposes strict gun and media controls after school shooting

President Aleksandar Vucic has already proposed a set of measures, including a confiscation of unregistered guns, tighter controls on firearm licensing, and a crackdown on media and online content that promotes or glorifies violence.

In an interview on Monday evening, Vucic criticized the opposition parties for hijacking the Serbians’ grief to further their own agenda, calling them “the worst dregs of politics, just like in 2000,” in reference to the US-backed color revolution.

The most outspoken protesters were “openly anti-Serb,” Vucic said on Happy TV – one of the outlets the opposition wants censored. 

“Children are on social media, they play odd [video] games,” he said. “We have to find a solution, but I won’t agree to any kind of censorship.” Vucic also doubted that reality shows were the root cause of violence, since their main audience was 55 and older, but added he was willing to look into regulating them more.

Serbian police have announced a month-long amnesty for turning in illegal weapons, which will run through June 8. On the first day of the campaign, citizens turned in 1,500 firearms, almost 50,000 rounds of ammunition, and about 100 hand grenades, rocket-propelled grenades and other explosive devices, police said in a statement.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they'd shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
'The worst kind of peace is better than any war': An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country's elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

