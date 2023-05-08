icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German court reimposes ban on Russian flag

The symbols were prohibited by Berlin police from being displayed amid Victory Day celebrations there
FILE PHOTO. Victory Day celebrations in Treptower in Berlin, Germany. ©  Getty Images / DPA / Christoph Schmidt

A top Berlin administrative court has reimposed a ban on displaying Russian flags during Victory Day celebrations in the German capital. The ban applies to Russian and Soviet Union flags as well as to the orange and black St. George ribbons.

The ban was originally rolled out by local police on Friday, applying to the aforementioned symbols as well as to Ukrainian flags. Law enforcement officials argued the measure was needed to avoid potential tensions during Victory Day celebrations, alleging that Russia-associated symbols, given the “current situation,” may purportedly be used to “justify or glorify” Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

The bans on Russian and Ukrainian flags were promptly challenged in court in separate motions. The ban on Ukrainian symbols was overruled completely, with the police abstaining from challenging it.

The ban on Russia-associated symbols, however, was lifted only partially, with a court ruling allowing them for display only during the upcoming Victory Day ‘Immortal Regiment’ event, scheduled for May 9. Berlin police challenged the decision in a higher court, ultimately succeeding in reintroducing the ban in full.

The effective police ban mirrors the measures taken by German law enforcement during last year’s Victory Day celebrations, which took place shortly after the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine started. On that occasion Berlin authorities banned the display of the flags of the two countries, arguing the measure was needed to keep the WWII celebrations “clearly separated from the situation in May 2022.”

