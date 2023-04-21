icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Apr, 2023 19:56
West ‘falling short’ in supplying Ukraine – NYT

Kiev needs more tanks and shells for the spring offensive, the Pentagon leaks allegedly show
West ‘falling short’ in supplying Ukraine – NYT
File photo: Ukrainian troops use a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, December 28, 2022. ©  Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

The US and its allies have not delivered the tanks, artillery ammunition and other supplies that Ukraine needed for the spring offensive against Russia, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing the leaked Pentagon documents.

US military planners estimated that Kiev would need 253 tanks for the coming assault, but only 200 had been mustered by late February. Of those, 140 were Soviet designs while just 60 tanks of Western manufacture would be delivered by April, the outlet said.

The West is struggling to fulfill its pledge to supply Ukraine with tanks, air defense systems, fighter jets and other weapons, the newspaper claimed. Three Ukrainian brigades preparing for the attack were short “at least a dozen tanks each” as of February 28.

Washington has reportedly hastened the delivery of the 31 promised M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, but they will supposedly not be ready before sometime later this year. A dozen or so British Challenger 2 tanks have already arrived, while most of the German-made Leopard tanks are still being refurbished. 

Reuters interviews soldier 'Adolf' in Ukraine
Read more
Reuters interviews soldier 'Adolf' in Ukraine

Kiev’s supply of 155-millimeter artillery shells was down to 9,800 as of March 1, but the US delivered another 30,000 over the next 12 days. At this point, the Times noted, the Ukrainian appetite for artillery ammunition is “essentially limitless” while the EU and US industry will “take years to catch up with the demand.”

According to the outlet, the US has only “offered” to supply Ukraine with Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), which have a range of around 140km, noting that “they must first be built, and production of even a small batch could take months.” Meanwhile, there have been reports of the GLSDB already being used – and intercepted by Russian air defenses.

The Pentagon has never officially confirmed the authenticity of classified briefing slides that surfaced on social media earlier this month. At an April 10 White House briefing, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the documents were “not intended for public consumption” and had “no business” being “on the front pages of newspapers or on television.” 

Over the next several days, the Times and Washington Post teamed up with the Western-funded “open source investigations” outfit Bellingcat to track down the source of the documents. Jack Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guard airman, was identified by the Times and subsequently arrested by federal agents. Following his arrest, the Times, Post, and other publications began reporting on the alleged contents of the documents trove.

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight

