31 Mar, 2023 03:41
Trump indicted: What happens next?

The former US president is expected to appear in court next week, according to his lawyer
Trump indicted: What happens next?
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan's district attorney office in New York, March 30, 2023 ©  AP / Bebeto Matthews

A New York grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump following a lengthy investigation into alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The decision marks the first time a former US president has ever faced criminal charges, sending the courts into uncharted legal territory. 

