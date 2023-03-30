icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump responds to indictment
30 Mar, 2023 23:00
Trump responds to indictment

The former US president has denounced the indictment against him as “political persecution and election interference”
Former US President Donald Trump has accused his political opponents of weaponizing the American justice system in order to get rid of “by far the leading Republican candidate” in the next elections, following reports of Manhattan grand jury's decision to indict him.

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, urging his supporters to stay united and strong in order to “throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office.”

A Manhattan grand jury reportedly voted on Thursday to indict Trump in a case that centers on an alleged hush payment of $130,000 made to porn actor Stormy Daniels via his then-lawyer Michael Cohen. Trump had consistently denied the affair and any knowledge of the payment, and warned of potentially disastrous consequences if he is arrested.

The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.

