Epstein didn't kill himself – Maxwell

The disgraced socialite says she doesn’t believe the notorious sex trafficker committed suicide in his cell

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell claims her partner-in-crime and ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, was murdered in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he was awaiting trial.

In a jailhouse interview with Talk TV’s Jeremy Kyle Live, which aired on Monday, Maxwell stated that she didn’t believe the official narrative that the disgraced financier had committed suicide after he was found hanging in his cell just a month after his arrest.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked,” she said.

“Then I wondered how it had happened because, as far as I was concerned, he was going to... I was sure he was going to appeal. And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement.”

Epstein’s death has officially been ruled a suicide and the Justice Department has said it found no signs of foul play following a two-year investigation. However, many still remain skeptical after it was revealed that video cameras covering Epstein’s cell malfunctioned and the two guards assigned to his cell falsified records stating that they had monitored the sex offender on the night of his death.

Later in the interview, Maxwell also commented on her personal relationship with Epstein, stating that she wishes she had never met the financier and that she didn’t know he was “so awful” when the pair were in a relationship.

She also refused to issue an apology to her victims, saying that “Epstein has died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities that allowed that to happen.”

Maxwell also said the victims should “have some closure via the judicial process that took place” and wished them “a productive and good life going forward.”

A snippet of the interview was also published on Sunday, in which Maxwell said she was confident that the photo depicting herself, Prince Andrew and alleged sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre was faked.

“I have no memory of them meeting, and I don’t think the picture is real,” she said, noting she had only seen photocopies of the infamous image.

Andrew has also questioned the authenticity of the photo, but was nevertheless stripped of his royal patronages and honorary military titles last year after he agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to charity to settle Giuffre’s civil lawsuit.