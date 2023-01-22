icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2023 22:04
HomeWorld News

Epstein confidant suggests Prince Andrew photo is fake – media

Ghislaine Maxwell has denied introducing the royal to alleged sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre
Epstein confidant suggests Prince Andrew photo is fake – media

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former British socialite convicted of trafficking underage girls for notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has claimed that a photo purporting to show Prince Andrew with his young sexual-assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is fake.

“I have no memory of them meeting, and I don’t think the picture is real,” Maxwell said in a jailhouse interview with British broadcaster Jeremy Kyle. “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second. In fact, I’m sure it’s not.”

Excerpts from the interview, which show Maxwell talking by telephone from a federal prison in Florida, were released this weekend. The UK’s TalkTV is scheduled to air the full interview on Monday.

Maxwell added that she’s only seen photocopies of the infamous image, which appears to show Prince Andrew with his arm around the bare midriff of Giuffre, then 17, and Maxwell smiling in the background.

Andrew also has questioned the authenticity of the photo, which was allegedly taken at Maxwell’s London home in March 2001, and claimed that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre. Then known as Virginia Roberts, Giuffre alleged that Epstein trafficked her and forced her to have sex with his friends, including three encounters with the Duke of York. Epstein died in a New York City jail cell in August 2019, allegedly by hanging himself.

Epstein victims angered by ‘public rehabilitation’ of Prince Andrew – media
Read more
Epstein victims angered by ‘public rehabilitation’ of Prince Andrew – media

Maxwell was convicted of helping to recruit and groom young girls for Epstein, among other offenses, and was sentenced last June to 20 years in prison. Asked about Epstein in the TalkTV interview, she said, “I feel completely divorced from the person that people reference and talk about in all the various newspaper articles and TV shows and podcasts.”

Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and honorary military titles last year, after agreeing to pay an undisclosed sum to charity to settle Giuffre’s civil lawsuit. However, he has never admitted guilt, and he’s reportedly seeking to get the civil settlement overturned by the court.

Last November, Giuffre dropped a separate lawsuit against Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, another Epstein-related person whom she had accused of sexual assault. She said in a statement that she may have erred in identifying Dershowitz as one of the men who assaulted her.

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies