icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jan, 2023 17:57
HomeWorld News

US rankles China with latest Taiwan ‘provocation’

Beijing has accused Washington of exacerbating tensions by sailing another warship through the Taiwan Strait
US rankles China with latest Taiwan ‘provocation’
FILE PHOTO: The USS Chung-Hoon (right) and USS Lassen guided-missile destroyers operate in waters east of the Korean Peninsula in July 2010. ©  John J. Mike/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

US-China tensions over Taiwan have escalated yet again, with Beijing accusing Washington of purposely undermining stability in the region by sailing a warship through the strait between the self-governing island and the Chinese mainland.

The USS Chung-Hoon, a guided-missile destroyer, transited through international waters of the Taiwan Strait on Thursday in what the US Navy called a “freedom-of-navigation” exercise. The incident marked Washington’s first such passage through the 100-mile-wide strait this year and came just two weeks after US and Chinese warplanes passed within 3 meters of each other over the South China Sea.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, called on the US to “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” He added, “China will continue to stay on high alert and is ready to respond to all threats and provocations at any time, and will resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

READ MORE: China accuses US of ‘slander and hype’ over air incident

The China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) went on high alert as it monitored the US ship’s passage through the Taiwan Strait. The US Navy has vowed to continue transits through the strait to demonstrate its commitment to “a free and open Indo-Pacific.” Navy spokeswoman Lt. Kristina Wiedemann told USNI News that Thursday’s transit was done in accordance with international law.

The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows.”

The Chinese embassy spokesman said such demonstrations only heighten tensions between the countries. “US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open.”

Taiwan makes ‘difficult’ decision to counter Beijing READ MORE: Taiwan makes ‘difficult’ decision to counter Beijing

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen reportedly visited a military base on Friday in central Chiayi county to observe drills amid the latest row. She told reporters that the PLA’s “continuous activities” around Taiwan are “not helpful to cross-strait relations nor to the peace and stability of the region.”

US-China relations deteriorated last summer, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied warnings from Beijing by visiting Taiwan. Chinese officials had claimed that her trip would undermine Beijing’s sovereignty over the island and embolden separatists. China reacted by ramping up military drills in the region and severing defense and climate ties with the US.

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Natural Gas in Europe & Asia
0:00
26:44
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies