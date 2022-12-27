icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2022 12:05
HomeWorld News

Taiwan makes ‘difficult’ decision to counter Beijing

From 2024, draftees will remain in the military more than twice as long as they do now, President Tsai Ing-wen has said
Taiwan makes ‘difficult’ decision to counter Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese military personnel stand in a line during the Han Kuang military exercise. ©  Annabelle Chih / Getty Images

Taiwan is poised to extend compulsory military service from four months to a year, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, calling the move “incredibly difficult” but necessary, amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

Speaking after a national security council meeting, the president of the self-governed island stated that the change is expected to enter into force in 2024. Under the plans, recruits would undergo more rigorous training, including the type used by US forces. They will also be instructed on how to operate more powerful weapons, including Stinger anti-air missiles.

While on duty, draftees will guard infrastructure facilities, allowing more experienced troops to mount a quick response in case of an incursion.

Outlining the reasons for the move, Tsai pointed to China’s “intimidation and threats against Taiwan,” which are “getting more obvious.” She said that under the circumstances, the current military system, including training reservists, is not efficient.

US ‘concerned’ about China’s activity near Taiwan
Read more
US ‘concerned’ about China’s activity near Taiwan

The president said that while Taiwan seeks peace, it needs to be able to defend itself. “As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedom all over the world, and it will not become a battlefield,” she stated. “No one wants war… but… peace will not fall from the sky.” 

On Monday, Taiwan claimed that more than 70 Chinese military planes and reconnaissance drones, as well as seven naval ships, had been spotted near the island over the past 24 hours.

China insisted that it was engaged in “strike drills” in the area in response to the “current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation.” The exercises came several days after the US authorized $10 billion in security assistance for Taiwan within its military budget.

As things stand, the island has 170,000 active military personnel, with another 1.5 million in reserve. According to Taiwanese law, all males between the ages of 18 and 36 must serve in the military unless they are exempted.

Beijing considers Taiwan sovereign Chinese territory. Since 1949, the island has been ruled by nationalists who fled the mainland with US help after losing the Chinese Civil War to the communists.

Top stories

RT Features

Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
South Africa building BRICS for the future
0:00
22:35
Unsafe & not sorry? Heinz-Christian Strache, Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies