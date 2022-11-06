icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Nov, 2022 21:39
HomeWorld News

US Army admits probe ruined soldiers’ lives

An investigation into fraudulent recruitment bonuses left hundreds on a criminal database
US Army admits probe ruined soldiers’ lives
FILE PHOTO ©  Getty Images / Geber86

The US Army mistakenly put hundreds of participants in its National Guard and Reserve recruiting programs onto a criminal watchlist during an investigation into fraudulent recruitment bonuses, it revealed on Thursday. 

Some 1,900 names were placed on the FBI’s Interstate Identification Index, a database of individual criminal histories which facilitates information sharing between federal and state law enforcement, in the course of a four-year investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division into fraudulent payouts for recruitment referrals. 

Recruiters were supposed to receive $2,000 for every new person they signed up, but by the time the program came under scrutiny, it was found that many were taking payments for recruits they’d never met. While the probe punished 286 of those people with administrative sanctions and 137 were prosecuted, hundreds more were found to have committed no offense - and “proper procedures were not always followed” to clear their names afterwards. 

Biden predicts future of US troops in Poland
Read more
Biden predicts future of US troops in Poland

CID has investigated over 900 cases, finding more than half required some sort of correction to the record. It hopes to have fixed all the records by the end of the year.

Unable to pass background checks, affected individuals could not get promoted within the military or obtain certain jobs outside, nor could they purchase firearms or obtain security clearances. While the service has encouraged anyone who thinks they were affected to reach out, CID personnel chief declined to say whether victims would be financially compensated for whatever misfortunes befell them subsequent to the probe. 

CID Director Gregory Ford told Stars & Stripes that while his agency does not know why the names were not removed from the III when they were found to be uninvolved in the fraud scheme, nor would the ongoing review determine what led to the mixup.

But after the Army missed its 2022 recruitment goals by 15,000 troops, the worst shortfall since scrapping the military draft, the National Guard is reportedly considering reestablishing recruitment bonuses.

Officials have attributed the lack of interest to increased focus on suicides and sexual harassment in the military, the vaccine mandate, and financial concerns.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Weary & warring? Sergey Karaganov, academic supervisor School of World Economics & Intl Relations, Higher School of Economics
0:00
30:16
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies