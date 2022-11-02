icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Nov, 2022 21:39
Biden predicts future of US troops in Poland

The “temporary” deployment of American forces looks to be indefinite
Biden predicts future of US troops in Poland
GREYWOLF Trooper of the 1st Cavalry Division on exercises in Poland, October 26, 2022. ©  US Army/PFC David Dumas

US troops currently stationed in Poland on a temporary basis will be there for “a long time,” President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. The comment was made in passing following an event at the White House, and Biden did not elaborate. Warsaw has asked Washington to permanently garrison troops in Poland, but that would technically violate a NATO treaty with Russia.

Polish Radio correspondent Marek Walkuski called out a question about US troops as Biden was leaving the East Room.

“They’ll be there for a long time,” the US president replied, walking away.

It is unknown how many US troops are currently in Poland, NATO’s main logistical hub for supporting the government in the neighboring Ukraine. In May, the US ambassador in Warsaw revealed that over 12,600 American military personnel were in the country, the largest number in history. 

Warsaw called for additional NATO forces to be deployed in Poland and the Baltic States in September, as a response to the partial mobilization of reservists in Russia.

Last month, Polish President Andrzej Duda’s foreign policy adviser Jakub Kumoch said Washington should permanently station troops and even nuclear weapons on Polish territory. Acknowledging that this would directly violate the NATO-Russia Founding Act, Kumoch called the 1997 treaty development a dead letter, saying Moscow made it void by its “invasion” of Ukraine.

