icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Sep, 2022 04:49
HomeWorld News

Ukraine crisis could turn ‘existential’ for EU – Greek ex-PM

The EU “clearly” lacks leadership, vision and strategy, Alexis Tsipras claimed
Ukraine crisis could turn ‘existential’ for EU – Greek ex-PM
©  YouTube / Alexis Tsipras

Apart from the Ukrainian people, the second biggest loser in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, both economically and geostrategically, is the European Union, according to a former prime minister and current leader of the opposition in Greece.

“The US is not losing, neither economically nor geostrategically,” Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras said during a lengthy press conference on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki International Fair on Sunday.

“Economically, Russia is not losing either,” he said, arguing that the “ruble has become one of the strongest currencies,” while Moscow, due to record high prices of natural gas, has become a “regulator” capable of “opening and closing the tap” at will.

‘Idiot’ greens made EU dependent on Russian energy – Le Pen READ MORE: ‘Idiot’ greens made EU dependent on Russian energy – Le Pen

While expressing his solidarity with the people of Ukraine and saying “we must do everything to put an end to the war,” Tsipras claimed that apart from innocent civilians the “biggest loser” is the European Union, which is in a “turmoil,” and “clearly lacks leadership, vision, strategy.”

“We need to re-evaluate the sanctions. Were the measures correct or are we shooting ourselves in the foot?” 

The Greek politician, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2019, believes that “Europe and our world is entering a prolonged cold war with huge economic consequences,” and that unless the EU defends its own interests it will face existential problems.”

Top stories

RT Features

Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago but went on to win the war FEATURE
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago but went on to win the war FEATURE
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘German question’
0:00
25:29
Caught in the middle? Maya Mirchandani, Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies