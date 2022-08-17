icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Aug, 2022 10:39
HomeWorld News

Australia terminates Russian embassy lease

Canberra claims Moscow wasn’t building its new diplomatic headquarters fast enough
Australia terminates Russian embassy lease
Yarralumla area in Australian capital Canberra. © National Capital Authority (NCA)

Australia has terminated the lease for a new Russian embassy in Canberra, the National Capital Authority (NCA) announced on Wednesday.

Russia has been given 20 days to vacate the “premium site” in Yarralumla, not far from the Australian parliament, the NCA said in a statement.

The Russian embassy in Australia is currently located in the Griffith suburb of the Australian capital, but there were plans to move it to Yarralumla, which hosts the diplomatic compounds of some other countries.

“The NCA supports a policy of ‘Use it or lose it,’” Sally Barnes, the head of the agency that oversees planning and development of the capital, said, explaining the termination of the lease.

She accused Moscow of showing no willingness to develop the site in Yarralumla, which it was granted back in 2008.

AUKUS deal could ‘detonate’ Asia-Pacific – Russia
Read more
AUKUS deal could ‘detonate’ Asia-Pacific – Russia

According to the NCA, all approvals for the building were issued in 2011, with Russia promising to complete construction of the compound in the three years that followed.

“While initial works have commenced, the block in question has been sitting as a building site with unfinished construction for many years now,” Barnes insisted.

“Ongoing unfinished works detract from the overall aesthetic, importance and dignity of the area reserved for diplomatic missions and foreign representation in the national capital,” she added.

Once the site is cleared, it will be returned to the pool of land available for diplomatic purposes in Canberra, and foreign countries will be able to file requests to use it.

“The Russian Federation may submit a new application in the future which the NCA will review and assess accordingly,” the agency said.

Australia makes major move on missiles
Read more
Australia makes major move on missiles

Tensions between Russia and Australia have spiked since the start of the Ukraine conflict, in which Canberra is supporting Kiev.

The Australian authorities have joined international sanctions against Moscow, while providing Ukraine with armored vehicles and other military gear worth $390 million. During his visit Kiev last month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claimed his country was “the largest non-NATO contributor” to Kiev.

On Thursday, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu slammed the AUKUS pact between the US, UK and Australia aimed at arming Canberra with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, saying it could “detonate” the whole Asia-Pacific region.

“The implementation of this plan will have a profound negative effect on global and regional security and create an environment for the undermining of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” Shoigu warned.

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies