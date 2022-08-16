icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Aug, 2022 15:36
HomeRussia & FSU

AUKUS deal could ‘detonate’ Asia-Pacific – Russia

The security deal between the US, Britain and Australia might morph into a military alliance, according to Sergey Shoigu
AUKUS deal could ‘detonate’ Asia-Pacific – Russia
FILE PHOTO: A US nuclear submarine during a military exercise off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, February 2022. © Colombian National Navy / AFP

The AUKUS security pact between the US, Britain and Australia could “detonate” the Asia-Pacific region by introducing nuclear military drills, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said.  

“The AUKUS union has the potential of becoming a military-political alliance. It can’t be ruled out that NATO’s joint nuclear planning and joint nuclear exercises would be brought to the region,” Shoigu said on Tuesday.  

“The bringing of the practice of conducting nuclear exercises from Europe would detonate the region. Although, one can assume that this is the precise goal of the US.”

The pact allows for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the US and Britain. “The implementation of this plan will have a profound negative effect on global and regional security and create an environment for the undermining of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” Shoigu said.

Australia’s opposition leader and former defense minister, Peter Dutton, urged the government last week to acquire the submarines as soon as possible in the wake of renewed tensions between China and the US over Taiwan. 

READ MORE: Australian politician issues Taiwan conflict warning

Established last year, AUKUS was promoted as an agreement to deepen defense ties between three English-speaking nations and enhance interoperability. In April, AUKUS leaders released a statement, affirming “their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington is not seeking to set up “an Asian NATO.” 

 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies