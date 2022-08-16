icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Aug, 2022 05:52
Captured Western mercenaries could be executed – DPR

Five foreign fighters are ready to stand trial in the former Ukrainian region
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalyov

Three Western nationals – a Swede, a Croat, and a Briton – could be sentenced to death if found guilty of the crimes they are charged with, a court in the Donetsk People’s Republic has warned. 

On Monday, Russian media reported that the judge informed the three men of the punishment they could face during a hearing in Donetsk. “The court is obliged to clarify that charges against [Matias] Gustavsson, [Vjekoslav] Prebeg, and [John] Harding call for capital punishment,” the judge said. 

The charges include “undergoing training to seize violently power,” “violent seizure of power,” as well as “the participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict or military action.” The other two foreign fighters, Britons Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy, could reportedly face up to eight years behind bars.

According to TASS, all five pleaded not guilty, with Harding refusing to testify. Gustavsson insisted that he had not participated in fighting. At least some of the men were captured in the city of Mariupol, including at the Azovstal steel plant.

The next hearing in their case is expected in early October.

In June, a court in Donetsk sentenced to death three foreign men who served in the Ukrainian armed forces and fought for Kiev in the DPR. British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan Saadun Ibrahim, were found guilty of acting as mercenaries and attempting to seize power by force in the DPR. All three later filed appeals.

