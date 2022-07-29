icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2022 15:49
HomeWorld News

South Korea holds war games near disputed islands – media

The move comes amid diplomatic tensions with Japan over ownership of the Dokdo, or Takeshima, islands
South Korea holds war games near disputed islands – media
Dongdo (East Island) with a lighthouse of the Dokdo Islets is seen from a ferry, South Korea. © Getty Images / Jean Chung

South Korea has conducted military drills near islands at the center of a territorial dispute with Japan, the news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The drills came after Japan reiterated its claims to the Dokdo islands, which it calls Takeshima, in its annual defense policy paper released earlier this month. 

Seoul has protested Tokyo’s renewed attempts to claim ownership of the islands and has stated that such moves do not help efforts to build “future-oriented” relations between the two nations.

“{The government} strongly protests against Japan’s repetition of its sovereignty claim over Dokdo, clearly an integral part of the Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, and urges it to immediately scrap it,” South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement last week.

Known as Liancourt Rocks internationally, Dokdo in South Korea, and Takeshima in Japan, the islands are located in the western part of the Sea of Japan, or East Sea, as referred to by some countries. Japan officially controlled the islands from 1910 to 1945 during its colonial reign over Korea. However, after World War II they fell back under the de facto control of South Korea, which to this day has a small police force stationed there. 

Sources told Yonhap that Friday’s drills were aimed at ensuring the country’s military readiness to fend off potential foreign incursions on the rocky outcrops. “Dokdo is our territory, and these drills are part of regular ones that we conduct every year," one official was quoted as saying on the condition of anonymity.

US and South Korea in first joint stealth fighter drill
Read more
US and South Korea in first joint stealth fighter drill

South Korea has been holding military drills near the islands since 1986 and has conducted them twice annually since 2003. The first drill of the year is usually in June, although this year it was apparently pushed back as the US, South Korea and Japan seek to deepen their security ties amid rising tensions with North Korea, according to Yonhap. In June, the three states agreed to resume joint military exercises, which were last held in late 2017.

Earlier this month, the US and South Korea carried out their first joint exercises involving fifth-generation stealth jet fighters. The exercise took place after Seoul accused Pyongyang of conducting test missile launches, breaking a self-imposed 2018 moratorium. In June, South Korean authorities warned that they would react “promptly and sternly” against any “provocations” coming from the North.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies