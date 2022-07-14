icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jul, 2022 09:26
HomeWorld News

US and South Korea in first joint stealth fighter drill

The joint military exercise with F-35A jet fighters was held amid new tensions with North Korea
US and South Korea in first joint stealth fighter drill
FILE PHOTO: US Air force F-35A aircraft at Chungju Air Base, South Korea, 2019. © South Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration / Getty Images

The US and South Korea have deployed the F-35A fifth-generation stealth jet fighters in a joint exercise for the first time amid new tensions with Pyongyang.

The allies completed a four-day drill involving more than 30 jets from both countries, the South Korean Air Force said on Thursday.

“The training is an important exercise that symbolizes the strong South Korea-US alliance and combined defense posture,” Air Force Major Kwon Hae-bin said, as cited by the Korea Times.

“The pilots of the two countries were able to share the tactical and operational know-how of the fifth-generation fighters through the exercises,” Kwon added.

South Korea vows ‘stern’ retaliation
Read more
South Korea vows ‘stern’ retaliation

The exercise took place after the South Korean military accused Pyongyang of conducting military launches on Sunday.

Yonhap news agency quoted a South Korean defense source saying that the North fired another artillery round on Monday, presumably from a multiple rocket launcher.

Though it has refrained from nuclear tests, North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile trials in recent months, breaking a self-imposed 2018 moratorium.

Last month, the South Korean military reported that Pyongyang fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, prompting President Yoon Suk-yeol to warn in June that his country would retaliate against any “provocations” from the North.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The US is concerned that Iran will send Russia drones to use in Ukraine, but is it a risk Tehran is willing to take?
The US is concerned that Iran will send Russia drones to use in Ukraine, but is it a risk Tehran is willing to take? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West in crisis
0:00
26:51
Ally, mediator, disruptor? Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies