icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2022 17:36
HomeWorld News

4chan claims Hunter Biden hack

The online community says it cracked the iCloud password of the US president’s son
4chan claims Hunter Biden hack
Hunter Biden © Drew Angerer / Getty Images / AFP

Content purportedly pulled off Hunter Biden’s iPhone began appearing on the 4chan image board over the weekend. Denizens of the notorious online community claimed to have cracked the password the US president’s son used for his iCloud backup account. The authenticity of the salacious content has not yet been verified.

The first posts began to appear on Saturday evening. Soon thereafter, administrators on 4chan’s boards reportedly began to remove threads containing material from the alleged trove, including photos and videos.

In response, 4chan users created torrents of the data and have seeded them across the internet, according to Human Events editor Jack Posobiec, who was among the first to report on the existence of the leaks.

By Monday morning, critics of President Joe Biden had managed to get 4chan, Hunter Biden and the hashtag #BidenCrimeFamily trending on Twitter – with Democrats fighting back by claiming all the children of former President Donald Trump, except his youngest son Barron, were under federal investigation.

“Imagine the coverage if this was me?” tweeted Donald Trump Jr., sharing a video allegedly showing Hunter Biden talking about crack cocaine with a prostitute. 

Hunter Biden smoked ‘crack’ in rehab his father paid for – media
Read more
Hunter Biden smoked ‘crack’ in rehab his father paid for – media

Though described by his father as “the smartest guy I know,” Hunter Biden has a troubled history of drug use. Just last week, British tabloid the Daily Mail published videos of Hunter drinking and smoking crack while in drug rehab. 

The materials came from Biden’s phone backups that had been stored on a laptop abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. It was the New York Post that first reported on the notebook’s existence, dubbing it the “laptop from hell,” in October 2020, just weeks before the US presidential election.

The outlet was quickly locked out of Twitter and shadowbanned on Facebook, as Democrats insisted the laptop was fake and even “Russian disinformation.” Its contents have since been confirmed as authentic.

While much of the scandal around Hunter Biden involves sex and drugs, he has also been involved in numerous investment schemes, apparently trading on his family name and connections. In the most prominent case, Hunter sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father was in charge of the US policy on Kiev, between 2015 and 2019. This ended up figuring in the Democrats’ first push to impeach Trump in 2019.

Last week, it emerged that some 950,000 barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, released by the White House in an effort to lower prices at the pump for Americans, ended up in the hands of a Chinese company Hunter Biden had invested in. Bohai Harvest RST, a private equity firm he co-founded, reported having a $1.7 million stake in Sinopec, back in 2015.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
Eye of the tiger? Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies