Hunter Biden smoked ‘crack’ in rehab his father paid for – media

The US president’s son couldn’t wait till he got home from a sensory deprivation clinic to use drugs, newly-unearthed video shows

US presidential scion Hunter Biden filmed himself smoking drugs and drinking alcohol while playing with himself in a pricey ‘sensory deprivation tank’ at a Massachusetts rehab clinic in 2019, video from his abandoned ‘laptop from hell’ published by the Daily Mail on Thursday shows.

The footage shows the younger Biden floating in the green-lit sensory deprivation chamber, fondling his genitals before climbing out and returning with what the DM described as a crack pipe and can of White Claw Hard Seltzer. He proceeds to smoke and drink, staring into the camera as ambient music plays in the background. The clip was reportedly shot in January 2019 at Blue Water Wellness facility in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

The detox visit appears to have been paid for with Joe Biden’s money, as text messages extracted from the laptop show Hunter had asked his father for $20,000 to check in to a “sober living” house in New York – a plan he never followed through on – and unspecified further expenses to cover rent, healthcare, tuition, and alimony for his ex-wives just a month before.

The elder Biden, who was at the time competing for the Democratic Party nomination for the 2020 presidential election, first promised the $20,000 would be on its way and then confirmed to his son that he had sent him $75,000. Hunter was clearly accustomed to asking his father for money, as the conversation refers to the cash request as “another short-term loan,” and Joe reassures his son he won’t have to pay the money back.

Indeed, other evidence extracted from the laptop shows the former vice president gave his son quite a lot of money to cover his expenses over the years, ponying up nearly $100,000 to cover the cost of Eastern European prostitutes when Hunter’s bank refused to continue accepting wire transfer requests to the Russian email address used by the agency.

While there’s no evidence Biden knew exactly what that money was being used for, he and his son extensively discussed funding the younger Biden’s rehab stay in text conversations, with Hunter complaining that his equally drug-addled sister was dismissing his recovery efforts while being “accountable to know one [sic]” with her own addiction.

The bizarre seven-minute video was allegedly retrieved from a backup of Hunter’s iPhone XS stored on the laptop, which was left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 and never picked up. The iPhone also contained a wealth of emails describing the presidential heir’s dubiously legal overseas business dealings, including a voicemail confirming Joe Biden knew about those activities despite repeatedly insisting otherwise when asked by reporters.

The laptop is also full of salacious and incriminating footage of the younger Biden having sex with prostitutes, using drugs, and discussing sensitive matters with those prostitutes, usually nude. It isn’t the only computer Biden has misplaced – he complains in another video that drug dealers stole another laptop from his hotel room while he was passed out, lamenting that it’s full of more incriminating evidence they might use to “blackmail” him.

President Biden has described his troubled son as “the smartest guy I know”.