icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2022 18:02
HomeWorld News

Chlorine gas explosion kills at least ten and injures hundreds (VIDEO)

A falling tank ruptured and engulfed the Jordanian port of Aqaba with a dense yellow gas cloud
Chlorine gas explosion kills at least ten and injures hundreds (VIDEO)
Workers inspect the site of a toxic gas leak at Aqaba Port, Jordan, June 27, 2022 © AFP / Al Mamlaka TV

A chlorine gas explosion killed at least ten people and injured 250 at the port of Aqaba, Jordan, on Monday. Video footage captured the moment a gas tank fell from a crane and exploded, releasing a dense cloud of toxic fumes.

The chief of the city's health department, Jamal Obediat, announced the casualty figures on state television, cautioning that these numbers could rise. Describing the situation as “critical,” Obediat told residents of the port city to remain indoors and close their windows, The National reported.

Footage of the incident broadcast on Jordanian TV shows a crane loading a cylindrical tank onto a ship. The tank falls from the crane, exploding as it hits the vessel and releasing a cloud of lurid yellow gas.

Port workers can be seen fleeing from the site, and photos shot in the aftermath of the incident shows the ruptured tank lying on the dock beside the ship.

Officials said that the tanker contained 25 tons of chlorine destined for export. In gaseous form, chlorine is highly reactive and its distinctive yellow vapors can cause vomiting and respiratory damage when inhaled. Chlorine gas was used as a chemical weapon in World War I, before it was replaced by the more deadly phosgene and mustard gas.

Nearby beaches were closed after the explosion, and shipping from the port was halted, state TV said. Jordanian Information Minister Faisal Al Shboul said that the government sent a field hospital and medical equipment to Aqaba.

Aqaba sits along Jordan’s border with Israel, with the frontier dividing it from the Israeli city of Eilat. The port where the explosion took place is located around 10km south of the twin cities, on the east bank of the Bay of Aqaba.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
Global segregation? Rasigan Maharajh, economist at Tshwane University of Technology
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies