icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2022 19:38
HomeWorld News

Pentagon relies on Russia and China for critical mineral

Congress to give military more money for ammunition-crucial minerals
Pentagon relies on Russia and China for critical mineral
© Getty Images / fStop Images - Antenna

A group of US congressmen from both parties is moving to give the Pentagon even more money in order to replenish the largely depleted stockpile of strategic minerals, alarmed that most of the antimony used by the American defense industry comes from China. The metal is crucial in the production of semiconductors, batteries and ammunition, among other things.

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) “is concerned about recent geopolitical dynamics with Russia and China and how that could accelerate supply chain disruptions, particularly with antimony,” said a report released on Wednesday.

Antimony is usually combined with lead and tin to make bearings and lead-acid batteries. It is also used in semiconductor devices. Its military applications range from bullets and explosives to night-vision goggles and even nuclear weapons, according to Defense News.

“China is the largest producer of mined and refined antimony and a major source of imports for the United States,” said a 2020 report by the US Geological Survey, noting that there is “no domestic mine for antimony.”

US to run out of Javelin missiles for Ukraine – Bloomberg
Read more
US to run out of Javelin missiles for Ukraine – Bloomberg

The last domestic source of the metal, an Idaho goldmine, stopped operations in 1997. It had been the alternative source of antimony for the US during the Second World War, when hostilities with Japan prevented imports from China.

However, China has recently lost market share to Russia – currently under a US embargo – and nearby Tajikistan. 

“Our military should not be dependent on the very adversaries we are preparing to defend ourselves from,” Congressman Scott Franklin (R-Florida) said in April, teaming up with Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts) to demand an additional $254 million for the National Defense Stockpile.

The stockpile “is no longer capable of covering the Department of Defense’s needs for the vast majority of identified materials in the event of a supply chain disruption,” the lawmakers said in a letter.

As of last year, the government hoard had been reduced to just $888 million worth of rare minerals, mainly because Washington has been selling them off for decades to fund other military programs, according to Defense News. At its heyday in 1952, it was worth as much as $42 billion in 2022 dollars. In addition to antimony, it contains other military-critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium, titanium and tungsten, but Congress is worried it may run out by 2025.

A draft bill currently making its way through HASC would require the Pentagon to give Congress “a five-year outlook of these minerals and current and future supply chain vulnerabilities,” and implement a policy of recycling spent batteries to reclaim “precious metals, rare earth minerals and elements of strategic importance (such as cobalt and lithium) into the supply chain or strategic reserves” of the US.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies