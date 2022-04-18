 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2022 14:51
World News

Island with 99% Covid antibody rate found – study

The data from the Indonesian island of Java can be explained by a wider booster shot rollout, the survey’s author says
A health worker checks a boy's temperature at a vaccination center in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, March 2022. © Algi Febri Sugita / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

A March study of 2,100 residents in Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, has revealed that 99.2% of people had antibodies for Covid-19. The island is home to 150 million people and the country’s top tourist spot, Bali. 

Antibodies are formed in people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. Around 60% of Indonesia’s 270 million people have received the vaccine, according to Reuters. 

Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, which conducted the survey with the health ministry, told Reuters on Monday that the antibody levels were higher due to a wider booster shot rollout. 

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the survey demonstrates the high antibody rate in Indonesia overall. 

“It shows not only that many people already have antibodies, but high antibody levels. So, if we are attacked by a virus later, our immune system can quickly deal with it and reduce the risk of hospitalization, let alone the risk of death,” Sadikin said at a press briefing on Monday.


