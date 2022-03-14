 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Mar, 2022 08:04
HomeWorld News

China devises rules for ‘healthy environment’ online

Beijing wants gaming companies and streaming platforms to set up a “youth mode” for minors
China devises rules for ‘healthy environment’ online
llustration: © Budrui Chukrut/SOPA Imgaes/Light Rocket/Getty Images

Beijing said on Monday that it wants to strengthen the protection of minors enjoying games and other content on the internet.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) released draft measures aimed at creating “a healthy, civilized and orderly environment” for minors online, as well as protecting their “psychical and mental health.”

The regulator said that online gaming, streaming, and video-sharing platforms must set up a “youth mode” for minors, and threatened to shut down websites and revoke their business licenses for violations.

Last year, the regulator launched a campaign against what Chinese media described as “unhealthy fan culture” and “frenzied idol worship” by underage fans.

READ MORE: Twitter to label Belarusian state media posts

The CAC also said it will devise guidelines and algorithms for wider protection of internet users from various abuse, such as cyberbullying, fraud, and other “illegal behavior.”

Social media platform Weibo took down more than 41,000 posts and banned 850 accounts for “creating trouble” during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Some of the banned accounts were leaving negative comments about Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi, who had a disastrous performance during the games.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Russia's neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia's neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
End of Western domination? (E426)
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies