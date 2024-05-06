icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
6 May, 2024 00:22
HomeWorld News

Israel shuts down Gaza border crossing after Hamas attack

The move came in response to a rocket barrage that killed three IDF soldiers
Israel shuts down Gaza border crossing after Hamas attack
An Israeli soldier near the Kerem Shalom crossing in Gaza on May 5, 2024. ©  Amir Levy / Getty Images

Israel has closed the main border crossing used to deliver humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip in response to a Hamas rocket attack on its troops. 

According to the Israeli army, the Palestinian militants fired more than 10 rockets at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stationed near the Kerem Shalom crossing on Sunday, killing three soldiers and wounding 11. The route was first reopened in December due to the pressure from the UN and Israel’s primary ally Washington.

The IDF said the barrage came from an area close to a civilian shelter near the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The attack was “another clear example” of Hamas using humanitarian sites and civilians as human shields, the Israeli army said. 

US froze military aid shipment to Israel – Axios
Read more
US froze military aid shipment to Israel – Axios

The attack coincided with the negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo, which ended without a breakthrough. NBC News reported that CIA Director William Burns, who was mediating the talks in the Egyptian capital, will travel to Israel this week to hold further discussions.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has reiterated that the IDF would conduct “a power operation in the very near future in Rafah and other places across all of Gaza.” Israeli officials are insisting that the army must eliminate Hamas fighters operating out of Rafah, despite the city being overcrowded with refugees from the parts of Gaza that were previously subject to the IDF’s evacuation notices. 

“It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah,” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian office (OCHA), warned earlier this week.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a result of the Israel-Hamas war that will enter its seventh month on Tuesday. The fighting broke out on October 7 when the Palestinian militants carried out a surprise raid into Israeli territory, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
A solution to all things: reduce the population
0:00
21:56
What’s left? Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History at University College Cork
0:00
29:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies