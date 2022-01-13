 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Supreme Court rules on Biden’s vaccine mandate
13 Jan, 2022 19:47
In 6-3 decision, court blocks OSHA from enforcing the White House’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate.
File photo: The US Supreme Court in Washington ©  AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The US Supreme Court has stayed the enforcement of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 jab requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees, rolled out as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule.

The 6-3 decision was announced on Thursday, with the liberal-leaning justices Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor dissenting.

Announced by President Joe Biden in September, but not finalized until two months later, the mandate would have required businesses to ensure their employees were vaccinated, or get tested weekly at their own expense. It applied to roughly 84 million American workers and overrode any state laws to the contrary.

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress,” the court said in the 30-page opinion, accepting the claim from the plaintiffs that it exceeded the agency’s statutory authority and was otherwise unlawful.

“Agreeing that applicants are likely to prevail, we grant their applications and stay the rule,” the court said.

